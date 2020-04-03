The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested six notorious armed robbery suspects operating within the state for some months now.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday that the members of the armed gang were arrested from March 24 within the state.

Ndukwe said that the command recovered one AK-47 rifle with number 12097; three live ammunition, one tricycle, one cutlass, one Infinix Hot phone and one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Eneh Ekene, 35; Ani Chinedu, 32, also known as “Doctor’’; Chidiebere Ogwudire, 21 and Jideofor Onyedika, 32, also known as “Tupac’’.

Others are; Okeugwu Chidera, 22 and Sunday Okereke, 24, also known as “Obere’’.

“The arrest was made following intelligence gathered by the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which led to the arrest of Eneh Ekene at Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu on March 24 at about 11 p.m.

“One Bajaj Tricyle (Keke), with registration number ENU 372 WB, which he bought from the gang at rate of N150,000 was recovered.

“The suspect led the police operatives to where they arrested Ani Chinedu and Chidiebere Ogwudire who allegedly sold the tricycle to him.

“On March 25, the suspects further led police operatives to the same Ugbo-Odogwu area, where Jideofor Onyedika was arrested,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigation showed that the suspects had been involved in several armed robbery operations within the state.

“Further investigation is ongoing to identify, arrest and prosecute other members of the gang now at large,’’ he added. (NAN)