Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has arrested six suspected car snatchers and armed robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing residents of Abuja with their deadly activities.

The suspects according to the commands Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam were arrested by the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit. Those arrested are Beneth Idiwogu 31, Uche Victor 37, Julius Kilotomo 22, Abubakar Isa 20, Abdullahi Abdul 23 and Mubarak Usman 25.

They were found to be in possession of two Toyota RAV4 vehicle and one black lexus, three cutlasses, one dagger, one cutter, two Laptops, nine mobile phones, plasma TV and some jewelries.

Yusuf who made this known in a statement said “The FCT Police Command has arrested six (6) suspects for car snatching/armed robbery along Kubwa,Garki and Lokoja axis.

Amongst the suspects are: one Beneth Idiwogu 31years, Uche Victor 37years and Julius Kilotomo 22years all male were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations by the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit. The suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorizing the FCT. Exhibits recovered are: two (2) silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two (2) silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and one (1) black coloured lexus.

3. Relatedly, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division arrested a four-man robbery gang along Kubwa Garden, the suspects are: one Abubakar Isa ‘m’ 20years, Abdullahi Abdul 23years and Mubarak Usman ‘m’ 25years all male were arrested after robbing their victims, however, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in his bid to escape arrest and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment. The suspects stated that they are responsible for terrorizing Kubwa axis. Exhibit recovered: *three (3) cutlasses, one (1) dagger, one (1) cutter, two (2) Laptops, nine (9) mobile phones, two(2) plasma TV and jewelries . Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,* to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : *09022222352”