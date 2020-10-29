Chijioke Agwu, Abakliki

Ebonyi State police command has announced the arrest of 6 suspects in connection to the recent attacks on some police stations and killing of some of its officers in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, in a statement on Thursday gave the names of the suspects as Ogodo Echezona “m” Nwanikwo Ogbonna “m” Ukoro Leonard’’ m’’Elom Joseph Onwe “m” Odo Sunday “m” and Ituma Abel “m’’.

The Police Spokesperson alleged that the suspects were all members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), adding that they were among the miscreants who hid under the EndSARS protest to attack several police stations, divisions and formations across the state, killing some officers and injuring others.

She disclosed that the suspects have been charged to court.

Odah listed some of the police stations and divisions attacked by the hoodlums to include Central Police Station Abakaliki, B Division Kpirikpiri and the Ekumenyi police station among others.

She said “on Wednesday 21st October, 2020 the protests was hijacked by criminal-minded miscreants suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who invaded Central Police Station Abakaliki shooting sporadically at the Policemen, in the process two Policemen ( PC Akpu Paul and PC Ali Samson) sustained bullet injuries and two days later one of the victim PC Paul Akpu died while on admission at Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki ( *A-E FETHA).

‘’The hoodlums proceeded to B Division KpriKpri/C Division Ekumenyi (Eke-Abe Police Station) and set the two Stations on fire, after looting exhibit motorcycles, Plasma TVs, Fans and other valuables from the exhibit rooms.

‘’In the same vein, the criminals also made an attempted to break and release inmates from Abakaliki custodian centre, but the join force of the Police and other sister security agencies could not allow them access to the facility.”

She lamented that despite efforts made by government to meet the demands of the protesters by inaugurating judicial panel of inquiry and setting up victims support fund by Governor David Umahi, the miscreants ‘’the hoodlums resurfaced on 22nd of October, 2020 and set ablaze Ohaozara Divisional Headquarters and Okposi Police Station together with two patrol vehicles, three exhibit vehicles and the DPO’s car.

“They looted the two Police formations’ exhibit rooms and vandalized the newly built Okposi Divisional Headquarters which is yet to be commissioned. All the appeals, warnings and other professional efforts made by the Police to stop the hoodlums from further attack proved abortive as they regrouped in their large numbers on Monday 26/10/2020 and reinvaded the Central Police Station Abakaliki for the second time, set the station on fire together with Police patrol vehicles, exhibit vehicles, tricycles/motorcycles and other police property seen within the station, shooting sporadically at the Policemen, as result gruesomely murdered One Inspr Egu Omini, cuts off his private part and snatched his AK-47 rifle.

‘’As if that was not enough today Wednesday 28/10/2020 at about 4 am the hoodlums again stormed Ezza North Divisional Headquarters, vandalized the building, burnt two vehicles and Exhibit motorcycles. They shot and wounded One *Inspr. Okewu Sunday* and snatched his AK-47 rifle. The victim is currently receiving treatment in the Hospital.”