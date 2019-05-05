Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command have arrested six people and a truckload of allegedly posionous cow skin, popularly known as ponmo.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested following a police tip-off.

“On May 5, at about 5:00am, acting on the strength of information from a credible source, that a truckload of cow skin, popularly called ‘ponmo’, suspected to be poisonous, were heaped in a warehouse at No. 9, College Road, Igando.

“A team of police officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Igando, mobilised to the scene. The huge pillage and pyramid of poisonous ponmo and the chemicals used in the preservation of the cow skins were recovered.One TATA truck, with registration number AKD-375-XB, which was used in conveying the goods was also impounded.

“Officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health were contacted and, after due examination, the cow skinwere confirmed to be poisonous and not fit for human consumption.

“Six suspects: Adelowo Yinka, 50; Olawumi Onabanjo, 40; Omowumi Wasiu, 43; Adeshokan Taiwo, 43; Iyabo Oluwa, 38 and Taye Kazeem, 40 years, were arrested in connection with the case.’’

Elkana said the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, assured Lagosians that the Command will continue to protect life and property of the people.

“Investigation is ongoing, to ascertain the source and destination of those poisonous food items, and suspects would be charged to court,’’ he added.