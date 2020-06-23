The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of 60 suspected cult members and recovery of arms, military camouflage and bulletproof jackets, a press statement said.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, in Makurdi, disclosed that other items recovered during the arrest include P-cap bag and red berets.

“Sixty suspected cultists were arrested, four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag, bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them.

“On June 14, at about 0100hrs, eight suspects who are suspected to be members of different cult groups were arrested at different locations in Makurdi metropolis.

“Two Dane guns, packs of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana, a pair of military Camouflage trousers, two berets and assorted charms were recovered from them.

“On June 15 the police arrested one Ogenyi Okeke also known as Smooky and 17 other suspects within North Bank area,” shensaid.

She added that three axes, one military Camouflage hat, two other hats and three desert boots were recovered from them.

The PPRO said the Force on the same day arrested one Eze Mathew and four others at High Level in Makurdi and that one locally made pistol was recovered from them.

“On June 20, at about 0200hrs one Timothy Tsegba and one other were arrested at New GRA, Makurdi. One axe, one military Camouflage bulletproof jacket and bag, one red and one black beret were recovered from them.

“On June 21, Raymond Ortese and 26 other suspects were arrested within old bridge, Wadata area of Makurdi. One locally made revolver pistol, one Camouflage p-cap and two black berets were recovered from them,” she said

Anene assured members of the public that the command was committed to the fight against criminality in the state.

She said the command needs useful information from the public that would assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders.

She appealed to parents and guardians to watch over their wards to curtail cult cases in the state. (NAN)