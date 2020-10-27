Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Police Command in Kwara has arrested 144 suspected hoodlums for allegedly looting government and private property in the state, Commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun, told newsmen in Ilorin, yesterday.

He said the police would continue to comb all parts of the state to arrest those involved in the criminal act.

According to him, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, would ensure no culprit was allowed to escape.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command also announced it arrested 51 suspected looters and recovered some stolen items at Jabi-Daki-biu, Idu industrial Estate Karim area.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, at a news conference, yesterday, in Abuja, explained that the operation that led to the arrest was necessitated by the looting and destruction of public and private warehouses in the territory by some suspected hoodlums.

He warned people involved in all forms of criminality to desist from such acts, especially looting and vandalisation of public property in the FCT.

He said in compliance with the directive by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar, the command has deployed tactical strategies such as diligent motorised and foot patrols to curb crime in the FCT.

No fewer that 120 were also nabbed by the Police Command in Adamawa for looting items from government and private warehouses.

Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman for the command said this in Yola.

Nguroje said the command recovered many stolen items from the suspects including tractors, cars and farm implements. He said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects and recover more stolen items.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on Sunday imposed a 24 hour curfew on the state to tackle the problem.

Meanwhile, Plateau government said it had arrested 307 suspects over the recent destruction and looting of public and private properties.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, said security agencies have commenced massive hunt of looters, in a bid to get them prosecuted, warning that no perpetrator would be spared. He said this would serve as deterrent to others.

He said the curfew was still in force until the security situation improved and people showed compliance with the order.

He cautioned looters against using chemically treated food items, saying they were dangerous for their health as they were preserved to be only used as seedlings.

Commisioner of Justice, Mr Chrisantus Ahmadu, said seven courts had been established for the trial of the offenders, and that they would commence operation today.

Ahmadu said the action was for speedy trial of the suspects, adding, those found guilty would face appropriate legal action.

The Cross River State Police Command has also recorded major breakthrough as it arrested one Johnson Richard Inem believed to be the mastermind of the looting and vandalisation of the Calabar International Conference Center (CICC).

The Command also disclosed that items recoveres from him include chillers ,over 1000 pieces of customised chairs and customised designer carpets.

The Command has since Sunday declared war against looters of public and private property in Calabar metropolis at weekend.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar the Commisioner of Police , Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the mechanic was arrested at Esuk Otu behind NTA , Calabar with various items.