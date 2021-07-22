From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested 64 suspects during raids of black spots in Asaba, the state capital.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued yesterday.

Edafe said the suspects were screened and those found wanting were charged to court.

He said 50 operators had their motorcycles (Okada) impounded for allegedly contravening an existing order banning the use of motorcycles in parts of the state.

Besides, 80 tricycle (Keke) operators who also violated the state government directive to stop working after 10pm were also impounded, according to him.

Meanwhile, Edafe said operatives recovered one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one battle axe, one techno phone and 20 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and other hard drugs, in an abandoned tricycle behind the NTA, Asaba.

He explained that occupants of the tricycle with registration number ASB 144 WZ jumped out of it and fled into the bush on sighting a police patrol team.

Edafe also said the command arrested a suspected motorcycle snatcher, Boytie Samuel, 21, around Oghara area of the state.

