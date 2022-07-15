From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Police in Borno have arrested 67 suspects in connection with robbery, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and dangerous weapons, causing grievous hurt among others.

Police Public Rations Officer (PPRO) Borno Command, Sani Muhammed disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Maiduguri.

Muhammed, ah Assistant Superintendent of Police, said 11 suspects were arrested for robbery cases, two for prohibited firearms (ammunition)

and 22 held for being in possession of drugs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

He expressed concern on the involvement of youths in drug abuse and some criminal acts.