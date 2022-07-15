From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
The Police in Borno have arrested 67 suspects in connection with robbery, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and dangerous weapons, causing grievous hurt among others.
Police Public Rations Officer (PPRO) Borno Command, Sani Muhammed disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Maiduguri.
Muhammed, ah Assistant Superintendent of Police, said 11 suspects were arrested for robbery cases, two for prohibited firearms (ammunition)
and 22 held for being in possession of drugs suspected to be Indian Hemp.
He expressed concern on the involvement of youths in drug abuse and some criminal acts.
“The 22 suspects being caught in possession of drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, are unfortunately mostly Youths who are suppose to channel their efforts and ability toward a profitable venture but
choose to be a drug dealers and drug takers,” he said.
He said the commissioner of police has directed that the suspects be charged to court after the completion of investigation.
He also reminded members of the public on the existing ban on use of SPY number plates on private vehicles.
Leave a Reply