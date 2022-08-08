From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 7 gang of suspected kidnappers and 11 other suspects for armed robbery, culpable homicide and defilement of minors in some parts of Plateau State.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Bartholomew Onyeka disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

He said the Police rearrested Mohammad Ibrahim, an escapee during the November 2021 jail break at the Jos prison and said he was among those who masterminded the attack.

The CP said Abdullahi Adamu was arrested by police detective for carrying out several kidnapping and unleashing terror on innocent citizens of Jebbu town in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “In an attempt to apprehend a notorious gang of kidnappers frequently operating along Jengre-Saminaka express road, intrepid operation of the Special Tactical Squad (FIB) arrested a 22-year-old Haruna Hamisu.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to belonging to the wanted gang of kidnappers who have been intercepting, robbing and kidnapping motorists and their passengers among Jengre-Saminaka road.”

The suspected kidnapper revealed that his deathly gang is into trading of kidnapped victims with other superior terror groups who continue negotiating ransom after the trade.

“Based in the strength of this information, the FIB Special Tactical Squad trailed the kidnappers to their hideouts in Kadaru forest and arrest one Umaru Hassan aged 20; Rufai Hasimu aged 20 and Adamu Ali 21 year old, all male of Igabi village of Jengre, Plateau State.

The Police Commissioner said Romeo Bimen and Ley Dakagan of Shendam Local Government Area were arrested for threatening to kidnap one Dakagan of Chin Kwalla in Quan’Pan local government area of Plateau State.

He added that a 25-year-old Mohammad Rabid Abdullah of Sharu village of Riyom Local Government Area was arrested by operatives of Operation SAFE HAVEN for criminal conspiracy,armed robbery and kidnapping.

He said the police have commenced investigation on all the suspects and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is over.

CP Onyeka appealed to Plateau residents to give the police useful information on criminal activities going on in their respective community, saying the police is determine to rid criminals out of Plateau.