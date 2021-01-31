From Molly Kilete, Abuja

the Police in Abuja said they have arrested two suspects ,Ibrahim Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umarbwho, who specialized in international child pornography.

The suspects who are based in Kano were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Interpol National Central Bureau, Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO)CP Frank Mba, in a Statement, said the suspects were in the habit of taking advantage of underage girls whom they sexually abuse, make video recordings of the act and share on an international social media WhatsApp group chat known as “Pervertidos”, owned and managed by a Brazilian, Adriana.

Mba, said the suspects met their end following intelligence received from Interpol, Brasilia. He listed items recovered from the suspects to include: three mobile phones and a Laptop computer. Mba, further stated that Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in US Dollars.

Mba, said a total of 2,792 suspects were arrested by the police for Sexual and Gender Based Violence and other sexual related offences in the year 2020.