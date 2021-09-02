The police command in Jigawa, has arrested seven suspected vandals in Kazaure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed in a statement in Dutse on Thursday.

Shiisu the suspects aged between 18 and 50, were arrested for vandalising a solar-powered street light cable wire on Tsohon Kafi street, in Kazaure.

He said they were arrested while trying to chart away the wire they dug out.

“On Aug. 30, at about 0200hrs, information was received from a reliable source that the suspects, who resident in Tsohon Kafi area of Kazaure, conspired and dug out the solar cable wire at Tsohon Kafi street.

“They were attempting to carry it away when police on patrol nabbed them along with the exhibit,” he said.

Shiisu said investigation was ongoing at the end of which the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.