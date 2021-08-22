The Police Command in Delta has arrested seven suspects for alleged armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The acting Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said four of the suspects were arrested on Aug. 18 in Sapele by policemen attached to the Sapele Police Division in conjunction with operatives of Neighbourhood Watch.

“On Aug. 18, 2021 at about 0825hrs, a distress call was received that a gang of four armed robbers were operating at MTN Road by Pipeline in Sapele.

“The DPO, Sapele Division led a crack team in conjunction with vigilante and during the operation, four suspects: Wisdom, Ayodele, Micheal and Success (female) were arrested.

“Three cut-to-size single barrels gun with 18 cartridges and a Lexus car with registration number YAB 750 BP were recovered from them,” he said

The police spokesperson said in a related development, three suspects were apprehended on Aug. 18 in Oghara, headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

“Similarly, on Aug. 18, 2021 at about 1000hrs, acting on information that three armed men burgled a house at Old Benin Road, Oghara, at about 0200hrs and made away with cell phones valued at N400, 000.

“The DPO, Oghara swung into action, detailed operatives to investigate and bring the armed robbers to book.

“The detectives through intelligence-led operation arrested Macaulay, Ejokirehie and Macaulay at an Indian hemp joint.

“Exhibits recovered from them included three cell phones, a dummy gun and iron rod used for their robbery operations,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects had confessed to the crime, adding that the victims had also identified their stolen phones.

He said during investigations, the gang leader (Macaulay) led detectives to their hideout where one locally made gun and two live cartridges buried in the ground were exhumed.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigations. (NAN)