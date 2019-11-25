Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State, Haruna Mohammed, yesterday said the command has arrested 70 suspected criminals at various locations in Nnewi, Anambra State. In a statement he signed on behalf of the state Police Commissioner, John Abang, stated that the police in conjunction with its sister agencies under the Operation Kpochapu II, raided criminal hideouts in the state where the suspects were apprehended.

The statement read: “In furtherance to our avowed commitment towards stemming the tide of crime in the state, especially during these periods of ember months, the Anambra State Police Command in collaboration with other sister agencies in the state, carried out series of raids at criminal hideouts, brothels, and other blackspots in Nnewi, Otolo and Okpuno-Uzodike Uruagu Nnewi areas and arrested 70 suspects over various offences ranging from alleged stealing and being in possession of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.”

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be profiled and some if found culpable would be charged to court while the innocent ones would be released unconditionally.

He said that the command and other law enforcement agencies in the state would continue to pursue the hoodlums throughout and after Christmas to stop criminal activities in the state.