From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police in Borno have arrested 76 suspects in connection with killings, armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, theft and other criminal acts in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar, while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Maiduguri, yesterday, said the command adopted a technologically based policing system to nab most of the suspects within a month.

“In the last one month, the Command has made a breakthrough in the fight against crimes and criminality in the State,” he disclosed.

He said the suspects were arrested on various offences ranging from murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, theft, forgery and currency faking, among others.

Reacting to the killing of a head teacher by unknown assailants, last Monday, in Maiduguri, the police chief said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said preliminary investigations showed the deceased head teacher, Abubakar Umar, had issues with some young men over his attempt to sanitise the security situation at Asheik Jar’ma Model Primary School in Maiduguri, before he was stabbed to death early Monday.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of investigation and assured the people of police readiness to halt activities of criminals in the state.

