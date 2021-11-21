From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 77-year old welder, One Michael Enipozi has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly supplying criminals with guns to carry out their nefarious activities.

The septuagenarian was traced to his village, Irri in Isoko South Local Government Area of the the state following the confession of an earlier arrested armed robbery suspect, 28-year old Emma Ighodalo.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Ighodalo who was nabbed with two live cartridges, had told interrogators that his operating gun which he threw into the bush while being chased by the police, was sold to him by Pa. Enipozi for N30,000.00.

Confirming the arrest in Asaba on Sunday, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said upon arrest, three double barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from Enipozi.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the 77 years old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals and he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years,” Edafe said.

He added that manhunt has been intensified for two fleeing suspects who were operating with Ighodalo along Ozoro-Ughelli road on the fateful day

Edafe further confirmed the arrest of a 65-year old suspect, Solomon Udanya during a raid of criminal hideout in Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area.

He said 130 rounds live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs were recovered from the suspect.

Saying that the matter was still being investigated, Edafe also confirmed the arrest of three suspected motorcycle thieves with a locally made pistol and two cartridges in Bomadi area of the state.

He gave the names of the suspects as Promise Jonah (27), Friday Frank (29) and Bekus Ayibe, adding that operatives intercepted a motorcycle which they had snatched from the owner at gunpoint.

Edafe stated that the victim has already “identified all suspects as those who robbed him of his motorcycle. Suspects are currently in custody while investigation is ongoing.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .