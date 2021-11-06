Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have announced the arrest of eight suspects responsible for the abduction of staffs of the University of Abuja. The arrests according to the command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, was made possible in a joint operation conducted by personnel of the police, army and the Department of State Services(DSS).

Adeh, in a statement issued in Abuja reads; “Following investigations and manhunt for the criminal elements involved in the abduction of staff of the University of Abuja at the University Staff Quarters, Giri, on 2nd November, 2021, Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Military, the DSS and other security agencies in a joint operation, the early hours of Friday 5th November, 2021, successfully identified the hideout of the criminals located at Shenegwu Forest in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT and rescued all abducted victims unhurt.

“The criminal elements on sighting the security team, engaged them in a fierce gun duel. However, the superior firepower of the security operatives led to the arrest of eight (8) members of the notorious gang while some other members of the gang fled into the forest and nearby communities.

“The CP enjoined residents particularly those around the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, to be vigilant and provide the Police with useful information that can assist in apprehending the gang members still at large. However, efforts are being intensified to arrest fleeing members of the gang.

“All the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations.

“The CP assured that Investigation is being intensified and dragnet extended to arrest all the criminals. He further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”.

