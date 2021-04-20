By Christopher Oji

The Police Command has arrested eight suspected cultists at Ikorodu area of the State.

Two of the suspects were picked during initiation. According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi:” Police Operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Police Command and local vigilantes, on April 19,at about 7.30pm,Fatai Kalajaiye,25, while initiating Kolapo Ayoebasan,20.

“The suspect, Fatai, who has confessed to be a member of Eye Confraternity, was caught while performing rites of initiating the second suspect, Kolapo.

“Similarly, 0peratives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, have arrested four suspected cultists namely: Sunday Mesagan, 16, Damilade Matiminu,24, Ola Orimoloye,19 and Akinmuyo Emmanuel, 24 .

“The arrest was at the heels of a complaint received from Temidire Ogunbajo, that some suspected armed cultists invaded her house and attacked her and other residents of the Majidun community, Ikorodu, on April 16 at about 8.30am.

“The Police, in conjunction with local security operatives in Ikorodu, swung into action and arrested them one after the other between 16th April and 18th April, while others are still at large.

“Items recovered from them include one chissle, one cutlass, broken bottles, charms and some offensive weapons.

“The suspects will be taken to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu. The Commissioner of Police has also ordered that the fleeing members of the gangs be apprehended by all means so as to cause them to face the full wrath of the law”.