From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that it had apprehended eight suspects in connection with the killing of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Alli Kazeem, popularly called Kekere Kazuma.

A statement by the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, stated that the chairman of the National Union of Road Workers (NURTW), Kazeem, was whisked away by his assailants and killed around 9:50pm on Saturday.

She said, “DPO Apomu Division reported that the transport worker was whisked away by an unknown person. The area commander, Ikire, promptly mobilized a combined team of vigilante and police detectives to the scene where it was discovered that the victim left the motor park at Apomu and was traced to Oke-Afa area, from where he was forcefully stopped, drew out from his Toyota Corolla Ash colour with registration number APM 203 AA, matcheted and taken away by the assailants.

“It was further gathered that the assailants came with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla Car.

“While tactical tram, local hunters and natives have been mobilized to comb the surrounding bush to rescue the victim, presently, right suspects have been arrested in connection to the case,” she stated.