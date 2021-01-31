From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja said it has arrested two suspects who specialise in international child pornography.

The suspects, Ibrahim Muazzam Mohammad Aminu and Mohammad Tahir Umar, based in Kano were said to have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Interpol National Central Bureau, Abuja.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects are in the habit of taking advantage of underage girls whom they sexually abuse, make video recordings of the act and share on an international social media Whatsapp group chat known as “Pervertidos”, owned and managed by a Brazilian called Adriana.

Mba said the suspects met their end following intelligence received from Interpol, Brasilia.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include three mobile phones and a Laptop computer. Mba, further stated that Forensic investigations/analysis carried out by the police team on the gadgets revealed the series of pornographic/erotic videos with underage girls which the suspects shared on the internet for a fee denominated in US Dollars.

Mba, in the statement also said a total 2,792 suspects were arrested by the police for Sexual and Gender Based Violence and other sexual related offences in the year 2020.

He also said the police have arrested five suspects who specializes in the abduction of women drivers in Porsche cars Port Harcourt and its environs and end up raping them and collecting huge sums of money from their families as ransom after selling off their cars.

