Police in Bauchi State have arrested nine kidnap suspects and rescued one victim at Maina Maji Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated in Bauchi on Friday that the raid on the kidnappers’ hideout was conducted by police operatives in collaboration with some vigilantes.

He added that two of the suspects were neutralised in the process.

Wakil listed those arrested as Ali Ibrahim (20), Manu Abdullahi (30), Damina Musa (22) Yusuf Mohammed (32) and Buba Abdu (25).

Others are Buba Sulaiman (22) Isah Manu (25), Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf (46).

He added that the duo neutralised was confirmed dead by a medical doctor in the area.

Wakil stated also that the operation led to the release of one Alhaji Samaila (70).

He added that four motorcycles were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

“The suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime,’’ he stated. (NAN)