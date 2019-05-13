Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police headquarters in Abuja has said its men on Operation Puff Adder have arrested nine kidnap suspects operating around the Akilbu forest and Kudaru Forest at Chikwale in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba who made this known said the suspects were found to be in possession of two AK47 rifles, four AK47 magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five Dane guns and 200 stolen cows at the time of their arrest.

Mba, in a statement said: “The kidnap suspects who include Ayuba Lawal, Saidu Bello, Abdullahi Bello, Adamu Lawal, and Umar Sani, all males and indigenes of Dan Musa LGA of Katsina State, were arrested at Kudaru Forest in Lere LGA of Kaduna State following credible intelligence and support from the locals in the community.

“Other suspects, Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani, Musa Garba, all males, were similarly arrested at Akilbu forest around Chikwale in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State. All the suspects have made useful statement to the police on their involvement in a series of kidnap cases on the Abuja – Kaduna expressway.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has commended the people for their cooperation and support to the police and assured that with the consistent support by the public, the war against kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the country would certainly be won in no distant time.”