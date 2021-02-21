From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says that it has arrested nine suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of the city and environs.

FCT Police Command spokesman Yusuf Mariam, who made this known over the weekend, said the suspects were arrested along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali after a coordinated intelligence operation.

She gave the names of those arrested as Adah Johnson 20, Ebere Ekueme 19, Freedom Emmanuel 20, Gambo Alanana 19, Gideon Adaga 35, Friday Adanu 20, Danjuma Gambo 19, Abubakar Aliyu 20, and Jude Godwin 25. Items recovered from them include 3 locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, four (4) cutlasses, one (1) cutter, 4 cutlasses, 3 television sets, 4, mobile phones and cash sum N130,000.

Yusuf statement reads; “The FCT Police Command has arrested nine (9) suspects for armed robbery along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.

‘The suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between 10th-18th February, 2021. The suspects are: Adah Johnson, 20 years, Ebere Ekueme, 19 years, Freedom Emmanuel 20 years, Gambo Alanana, 19 years, Gideon Adaga, 35 years, Friday Adanu, 20 years, Danjuma Gambo, 19 years, Abubakar Aliyu, 20 years, and Jude Godwin, 25 years, all male.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three (3) locally fabricated pistols, one (1) unexpended cartridge, four (4) cutlasses, one (1) cutter, four, three (3) television sets, (4) mobile phones and cash sum of one hundred and thirty thousand naira.

‘All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

‘We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

‘The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883; and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.’