The Katsina State Police Command arrested 999 suspects in various operations across the state in the year 2021.

Kastina State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. Gambo Isa, said yesterday in Katsina that the police also recovered 109 anti-aircraft ammunition during the period under review.

Mr. Gambo, listed some of the recovered arms to include:four GPMG, 44 AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, one G3 rifle, 20 locally made guns and 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Isa said that 1,243 domestic animals,including 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were also recovered by the command.

According to him: “Some of the suspects were armed robbers; kidnappers, cattle rustlers among others.

“A total of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 of the suspects were charged to court while the remaining 12 are still under investigation.

“Also, 65 suspected kidnappers were arrested and 63 were charged to Court while the remaining two are under investigation.

“We succeeded in arresting 244 suspected cattle rustlers and 230 out of them have been charged to court while the remaining 14 are still being investigated.

“In the course of this campaign, 38 suspected bandits were neutralised in various gun battles while five police officers paid the supreme price.

“246 suspects were arrested for rape and unnatural offences while 63 victims were rescued in four reported cases of human trafficking and transferred to the NAPTIP office in Kano State”.