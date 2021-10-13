From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap of a Catholic priest in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The suspects, Abubakar Usman, 21, and Salisu Abdullahi, 28, were arrested by the IRT operatives following intense intelligence-led operations to unravel, arrest and bring to book the criminal gang responsible for a series of related high-profile kidnappings in Kaduna.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who gave notice of the arrests in a statement, said investigations by the police team uncovered how the arrested principal suspects planned and led other gang members to carry out the abduction.

According to him, ‘one GPMG and three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the suspects while effort is still ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

‘The police have arrested three ex-convicts, Abel Nanfa, 23, Nankum Wazhi, 32, and Jonah Patrick, 25, years, respectively, in Plateau State for their involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping and car theft within the Jos metropolis.’

Investigations, he said, revealed that the suspects, after serving their jail term, returned to their nefarious activities before nemesis caught up with them.

The suspects were arrested while trading a Toyota Corolla vehicle which they snatched at gunpoint from one of their victims in Jos.

‘One AK-47 rifle, one Beretta pistol and 21 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects,’ Mba stated.

In another development, the police team arrested one Abubakar Haliru, 48, of Zaria LGA in Kaduna State, who lured his cousin, one Binta Mohammed and handed her over to his kidnap gang members in Galadimawa forest in Kaduna State.

Binta narrowly escaped from the kidnap gang and thereafter contacted the police before her eventual rescue.

Investigations revealed that Haliru and his gang members are in the habit of taking advantage of family ties to deceive and abduct family members.

A total of 47 suspects were arrested in the various operations, while exhibits recovered include one GPMG, 22 sophisticated firearms and weapons of different calibres, 525 ammunition, one hacksaw and an assortment of mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

