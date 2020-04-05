Christopher Oji

Police yesterday arrested popular actress, Funke Akindele, for violating restriction orders in the state.

She was arrested for organising a birthday party for her husband. Following the violation, the police had invited her husband, Rasheed Bello (aka JJC Skillz) and popular musician, Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) .

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos, celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello, and her husband.

Police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Naira Marley and JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at SCIID, Yaba today or risk being declared wanted.”