JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State police command has arrested an artisan, one Ekike Hector David, for allegedly manufacturing AK-47 rifles and selling them to criminals in the state.

A statement by the state police commissioner Mr Amiengheme Andrew, released by the command’ spokesman, Odiko MacDon (SP), said about 1 pm on September 13, 2021, a surveillance team of ‘A’ Division located at Barracks Road, Uyo, while on routine stop and search operation to stem criminal activities along Uyo Village Road and environs, arrested the suspect who hails from of Mbiokporo 1 in Nsit Ibom LGA with eight locally fabricated AK 47 Rifles, one pump action, one pistol and six 6 dane guns.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a welder who specializes in making and selling locally made rifles and other types of guns to criminal elements who use same in terrorising innocent members of the Public.

“The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andy, has ordered for an elaborate investigation aimed at arresting those who enjoy his patronage and other conspirators.” The statement said.

It also disclosed August, 2021, the police relying on information received from one Mfon Francis, arrested one Akan Jimmy Umoh and his wife Rita Jimmy Umoh of Ekpat Iduot village in Abak LGA, for allegedly conspiring and poisoning to death her stepson, one Master Savior Jimmy Umoh, a 10 year old boy, on the allegation of witchcraft.

“Detectives of Abak Division swiftly responded and arrested the duo of Akan and Rita Jimmy Umoh who are father and step-mother of the deceased.

“On interrogation, suspects confessed to have administered poisonous concoction called “evil beans” on the child to remove witchcraft, which they, according to prophecy, claimed was the cause of their economic misfortunes and health challenges including the poor academic performance of his half siblings.

“A search in the house revealed a boldly written inscription on the wall by the step-mother, ‘Saviour is the witch of this house.’ Photographs were taken while the corpse was removed and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

The police gave the assurance that the perpetrators of those crimes would be prosecuted even as the commissioner of police has called on members of the public to be vigilant and do well in giving the police and sister security agencies timely information to assist in curbing crimes and criminality.

