From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 20-year-old Moses Oko in connection with the murder of a 300-Level student of the University of Jos, Miss Jennifer Anthony, whose body was discovered at Domus Pacis Guest House in Jos.

The police also arrested 25 suspects, kidnappers, cultists, robbers and human traffickers, who committed different crimes in different locations in the state.

The Plateau State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, yesterday, while parading the suspects at Police Headquarters, Jos, said Moses, suspected to have murdered Jennifer, was arrested in Benue State where he had gone to hide after committing the crime.

He said the suspect, alleged to be the boyfriend of Jennifer, was arrested in possession of a fork and other exhibits, which he used to remove the eyeballs of the victim.

He said, “Sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300-Level student of the University of Jos, whose lifeless body was found mutilated on January 1,2022, at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos, by a man named Moses Oko, 20, the police swung into action to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“He is suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime. The command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State, where he was arrested by police operatives of the command.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.”

However, the suspect’s father, Mr.Joseph Oko, a lecturer at the University of Jos, who was earlier detained by the police, said he was the person who took his son to Makurdi Police Headquarters, when he discovered that he was wanted by the police.

The CP also stated that wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House, Mrs. Tabitha Silas Vem, and Dr. Samuel Audu, who were kidnapped, have been rescued.

“Following the cases of abduction of Mrs. Tabitha Silas Vem, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House, and Dr Samuel Audu of Barkin Ladi area of the state, a combined team of police operatives and other security agencies in a rescue operation, stormed and combed the bushes around Sho Village and rescued the victims unhurt.

“The victims were stabilized and reunited with their families while, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the suspects.”