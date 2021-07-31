From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The police in Rivers State have arrested a final year student of one of the universities in Port Harcourt, suspected to be the leader of Vikings cult group.

The undergraduate, who is simply identified as Christian, has been arrested alongside his girlfriend on Wednesday night, at a hotel in Mile 3, Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, revealed that the alleged suspected Vikings cult leader was nabbed by operatives of Octopus Strike Force of the Police.

According to the source, four fully loaded pistols were recovered when police personnel, who acted on intelligence report stormed the hotel, where the suspected cult kingpin lodged with his girlfriend.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), has confirmed the arrest to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Omoni was said to have disclosed that investigation was ongoing on the arrest of the final year student suspected to be the number one man of Vikings cult group.

The police source informed that technical intelligence has been deployed to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

Recall that three months ago, Omoni told newsmen that the shooting of Blessing Ogolo, a final year student of Rivers State University (RiSU) was cult-related.

Sources also revealed that the cult war that led to the shooting of Blessing Ogolo was as a result of supremacy battle between suspected Vikings and Ku Klux Klans (KKK) confraternity.

The police command said it is doing everything possible to end cultism in higher institutions and other areas in the state.

