Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State police command have arrested two kidnappers who allegedly abducted and murdered one Faith Esekhagbona, a female student of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, on 9th of December, 2019.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, who disclosed this while briefing journlists in Benin City, gave the names of the suspects as Aikhue Endurance and Aikhue Eligah‎, saying that they were arrested on January 11, 2020 ‎at their criminal hideouts.

The said the suspects had been charged to court and were currently remanded and were in safe custody, adding that ‎one Infinix X smart phone, belonging to one of their victims, Faith Ojemire, ‎one Itel 5,606 phone, one Itel xn23 phone‎ and four sim cards were recovered from them.

‎Similarly, the commissioner also announced the arrest three suspected kidnappers in Igarra for the alleged kidnap of four lecturers and 13 students of the Department of Geology, University of Benin, who were in the area for field studies.

The suspects identified as Mohammadu Sani, Abdullahi Idris and Jibrin Ibrahim were said to have been arrested on January 8, 2020.

Recall the kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and have returned since to their institution.

The commissioner also announced the arrest of 30 suspected cultists belonging to different cult confraternities at different locations within the state for engaging in cultism, disturbance of public peace, armed robbery, and murder.

He explained that 13 of them had been charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as four locally-made guns, 13 live cartridges, four expended cartridges, two beret caps, ‎one Samsung Galaxy A-50 phone, ‎and one unregistered motorcycle.

‎Jimeta further told journalists that “in a rather nauseating development, one Joshua John ‘m’ aged 26 years and Ezinna Edwin ‘f’ aged 25 years, were arrested on the 3rd of March 2020 along Third East Circular Junction, off Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City with a set of twins and two other babies of different mothers (two males and two females) for conspiring with the mothers of the said children: Mary Effiong, Rebecca Okon and Happiness Azukwo and using them to beg for alms.”

Similrly, he said “on 23rd of February 2020, one Reverend Imoagadame Eseigbe John ‘m’ a self acclaimed pastor residing at Ewu in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State was arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year-old female.

“A medical report obtained from the hospital revealed bruises on the private part of the victim. The suspect will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“In another development, on the 4th of March 2020, one Junior David ‘m’ aged 17 years was arrested at Ubiaja for allegedly raping and robbing one Helina Aborsi ‘f’ aged 75 years of Onogholo Quarters, Ubiaja. The suspect after raping the victim robbed her of the sum of N10,000.00 while armed with a cutlass. The case is still under investigation.”