Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Police detectives from the force headquarters in Abuja have arrested a member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Jonathan Agbidyeh for alleged kidnapping, murder and theft.

Saturday Sun gathered that the member representing Katsina Ala West State constituency was arrested on Wednesday by men of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT headed by Deputy Commissioner of police, Abba Kyari from Abuja.

A source who craved anonymity disclosed that the lawmaker was arrested in connection with the kidnap of wife of late Justice Tine Tur, of the Court of Appeal by the operatives who thereafter transferred the suspect to force headquarters in Abuja.

Our source said Agbidye was arrested following a strong worded petition which was written and sent to the Inspector General of Police by someone from the state after a Hilux vehicle belonging to the kidnap victim was found in his possession.

“It is true that Agbidyeh was arrested two days ago by police from Abuja and was transferred to Abuja. Since the day he was arrested till 4pm yesterday (Thursday) no one had been able to reach him,” the source said.

But when contacted by telephone, the Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the arrest of any lawmaker.

Saturday Sun however confirmed the arrest from a senior police officer at the force headquarters in Abuja who declined to be quoted.