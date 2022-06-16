From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police command has arrested a 37 year old bomb manufacturer for the Boko Haram terrorist group linked to the recent bomb blasts that rocked the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Abimbola Sokoya who confirmed this at a press briefing in Jalingo on Thursday said that the man was arrested in Tella area of Gassol local government in the state.

Sokoya disclosed that the breakthrough came after the suspect had attempted to assassinate a resident of Gunduma village in Mutum Biyu but was overwhelmed by the security agencies and subdued.

He said that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he was a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group and has operated in Kogi and Niger states before he moved to Taraba and joined armed robbery and kidnapping groups.

“This press briefing is in line with our tradition of keeping the press updated with timely and accurate information on happenings in our line of duty towards promoting necessary awareness for security of lives and property in Taraba State.

“Taraba State Police Command, is working hard to ensure that the state is not a safe heaven for criminals and unscrupulous elements. During the period under review, the Command has put in enormous efforts in order to reduce crime and criminality and has achieved results.

“On 9/6/2022 at about 2100hrs, one BALA USMAN ‘M’ of Tella Town, Gassol Local Government Area who armed himself with a pistol scorpion loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, went to the house of USMAN YAKI ‘M’ of Gunduma village, via Mutum biyu town attempted to kill him. The suspect fired one round of live ammunition, and Police were alerted in collaboration with the Vigilante, and the suspect was subdued and arrested.

“During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he is a member of Boko Haram, Armed Robber and Kidnapping syndicate that terrorized Niger State, Kogi State and Taraba State. A search was conducted in the house/premise of the suspect at Tella town, and following exhibits buried in the ground within the house were recovered:

198 Pieces of 7.6MM live ammunition, 558 assault live ammunition, One PISTOL BREECH NO.CZ 999 SCORPION with (6) rounds of live ammunition.

“Other items recovered include 20 plastic bottles of SODIUM AZIDE ACID, Eight plastic bottles of KERMI ACID, 27 plastic bottles of locally made Bombs, Three Face Masks, Three pullover Jackets, a bunch of highly volatile cable wires 36 lighters, and Two empty magazines of AK 47 Rifles and assault riffle.

“Concerted efforts are ongoing to arrest, Abubakar Lawal and ABDULLAHI GARBA and others now at large, who are members of the syndicate. Investigation into the case in progress” he said.

