By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two cable vandals in different parts of the state.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command.

The state Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The suspects, Akpan Fortune,28, and Stanley Umebuane, 24, were arrested in Ikeja, and Ikoyi, on Sunday, November 6. Fortune was arrested in the morning on Acme Crescent, Agidingbi, Ikeja, after accessing and vandalising telecommunication and generator cables in a substation in the area.

“Umebuane on his part was caught in the act by an RRS team on routine patrol on Sunday night at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, digging up electricity cables with a shovel.

“Recovered from them were a shovel and different types of vandalised cables.

Commander, Rapid Response Squads (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has since transferred the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigation and prosecution.”