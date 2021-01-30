From John Adams, Minna

One week after bandits attacked on some communities across two local government areas of Paikoro and Munya in Niger State, the state police command has arrested one of the major informants who aided the attacks.

The attacks which saw the bandits in their hundreds invading about six communities in the two local government areas left no fewer than eight people dead and 15 others injured, while 20 people mostly women were kidnapped by the bandits who also burnt down a church in the area.

Communities invaded by the bandits included Beni, old and new Dakolo, Aboloso, Ishau, and Amale, all in Paikoro local government, while Gwari Nyayi, Kabiri and Biri in Munya local government were also raided by the bandits.

District Head of Beni, Alhaji Jafaru Umar Sarki, who confirmed the invasion by the bandits, said the operation started on Saturday evening when the armed men, numbering about 200, and on over 50 motorcycles stormed the communities in three different groups.

It was gathered that shortly after the attacks, detectives from the police command headquarters, acting on a tip-off, stormed Kaffin-Koro development area and arrested the notorious informant, Abubakar Mohammed after three days of searching for the informants.

According to a source close to the police, the bandits before their takeoff from Zamfara State,contacted Abubakar Mohammed to provide them with the necessary information and help them clear the way so that they (bandits) would encounter little or no resistance during their raid.

The bandits were said to have promised Mohammed the sum of N1.5million which he confessed he wanted to use to purchase a grinding machine after the only one he had broke down years back.

The suspected informant, the source said, agreed to the terms of the bandits and consequently divulged the number of men of the local vigilante and regular policemen and the route they would take in addition to telling the bandits where they could get a large number of cattle to rustle.

The informant, though an indigene of Borno State had according to sources in Kafin-Koro, stayed in the town for over 30 years with his father who is now late.