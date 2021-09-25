From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia command of the Nigeria police have arrested the cop who allegedly raped a female student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and inflicted injuries on her.

This is even as the commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Abia state, SP John Obioguru has denied the involvement of his personnel in the incident.

The rape incident among others sparked off protest on Thursday by students of Abiapoly, which led to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directing the the state Commissioner of police, Mrs. Janet Agbede to fish out and prosecute the culprit.

A statement by the command’s PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the Commissioner of police has arrested the policeman involved in the despicable art.

The statement said the CP expressed regret over the disgraceful act allegedly committed by the policeman he named CPL Nwachukwu Chinedu.

Ogbonna said after visiting the victim in the hospital and obtaining information from her, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede, being a woman and a mother has been on her toes with other officers in the command to douse the tension and to find out what actually happened. The Commissioner of Police and her management team visited and listened to the victim in the hospital.

“After hearing from the victim, a serious investigation started through which the police man, Cpl. Nwachukwu Chinedu that committed the barbaric act was arrested”.

The CP appealed to the Polytechnic community and the public to exercise patience, assuring that investigation will be fast-tracked and made public, adding that justice will be done.

Meanwhile, Commander of the RRS in Abia state, Obioguru has debunked the reports which made the round that his personnel were involved in the rape incident.

In a statement he said “I want to inform the public that RRS are not in anyway connected to what happened to the Abia State Poly female student.

“Investigation shows it was Eziama police station personnel that was involved in the incident”, Obioguru said.

When contacted, the PPRO confirmed what Obioguru said, that Cpl, Chinedu was not attached to RRS as earlier reported.

