From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has arrested one Mr Chimezie Nwosu and his wife,Victoria, for maltreating their 7-year-old son, Kelchi Nwosu, whose leg was chained and locked with a big padlock, to prevent him from moving around.

Spokesperson of the State police, Michael Abattam, said men of the command had acted on the report of a good Samaritan of the maltreatment on Kelechi and his other elder brother, Destiny, 11, and Chinemerie, 9, by their stepmother, Victoria, residing at World Bank, Owerri.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A viral video from the social media had earlier captured the children being punished by their stepmother, while their father showed no concern to their plight at the weekend.

The voice, in the video, also claimed that the children’s stepmother responsible for chaining Chimezie has been starving them and made them wash clothes, while her own children go to school.

This Abattam noted prompted “The Division Police Officer (DPO) in charge of New Owerri Divisional Police Headquarters Owerri, to swiftly mobilise a team of policemen, including the officer in charge of Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) to the scene at the World Bank area, where the parents were arrested.

He continued: “On arrival, the police operatives went into the Chinemerie Nwosu, aged nine years, all looking unkempt and malnourished,” Abattam said.

The children, according to the State police spokesperson, have been taken to nearby government hospital, where they were treated and later discharged before they were remanded in an orphanage home.

Meanwhile, the two suspects are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation and later to be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .