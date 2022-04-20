From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
A couple in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Etareri have been arrested by the police for allegedly harbouring trafficked girls in their brothel.
Ten other male suspects and ten female prostitutes were also arrested during a raid of the brothel by operatives who acted on a tip off.
Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday, said five trafficked victims who were being used as sex slaves, were rescued.
Edafe gave the names and ages of the female victims as Happiness Johnson (13), Esther Godspower (21), Angel John (22), Miracle Bishop (19) and Happiness Israel (19).
According to the statement, the victims were trafficked from Rivers State by one Joy, now at large.
“Investigations revealed that one Joy ‘f’ surname unknown now at large trafficked the underage girls from Rivers State took them to Patani where they were forced into taking an oath before they were brought to Otu-Jeremi and harbored by one Edwin Etareri the owner of the said brothel and his wife one Mrs Grace Etariri currently in custody.
“Ten other male suspects and ten female suspected prostitutes were also arrested during the raid. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.
