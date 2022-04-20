From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A couple in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Etareri have been arrested by the police for allegedly harbouring trafficked girls in their brothel.

Ten other male suspects and ten female prostitutes were also arrested during a raid of the brothel by operatives who acted on a tip off.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday, said five trafficked victims who were being used as sex slaves, were rescued.

Edafe gave the names and ages of the female victims as Happiness Johnson (13), Esther Godspower (21), Angel John (22), Miracle Bishop (19) and Happiness Israel (19).

According to the statement, the victims were trafficked from Rivers State by one Joy, now at large.