PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

The people of Bauchi State can now sleep with their two eyes open as a serial motorcycle thief who was a dismissed police sergeant has been arrest.

According to information by the Command’s public relations officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the Patrol team attached to Yelwa Police Station Bauchi arrested dismissed police sergeant Makama Musa ‘M’ aged 34years of Gombe, Gombe State on 24 th of June

Wakil, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), explained that the dismissed sergeant was arrested wearing police uniform along Dass road following a series of

complaint by residents.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and the following exhibit was recovered from him; Neon blue shirt and black trouser.Device rank of sergeant and Police badge.

Boxer motorcycle with number plate DBM-319-UR, Bauchi,” the PPRO disclosed.

“The Commissioner of Police directed that the case should be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charge to court for prosecution/possible conviction,” he added.