Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and five other officers; in connection with the death of a suspect in custody.

One Abdullahi, a Yola resident and member of the Hunters Association of Nigeria, was reportedly picked up Saturday night.

He later died in police custody, on Monday evening.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Othman Abubakar, made this known to newsmen in Yola, the state capital, yesterday.

Othman said the DPO of Doubeli Police Station and five Investigation Police Officers (IPOs) have been arrested for questioning; over the unexplained situation leading to the death of a suspect in police custody.

Othman said: “The Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki has ordered the arrest of the IPOs.

“They are in detention. Also, the DPO of Doubeli has been replaced; he’s also here at the Command.

“From preliminary investigation, the deceased was arrested in connection with car theft and was taken to Doubeli Division; for interrogation.

“In the course of the interrogation, the suspect showed symptoms of an ailment and was rushed to the Specialist Hospital where he later gave up. He had an unknown ailment.”

Regardless, family members of the deceased are accusing the police of breaking into his home and killing him.

“They killed him and told us that Abdullahi fell down with epilepsy and they rushed him to hospital,” his wife, Husseina tearfully explained.

She continued: “My husband was murdered by the police. At about 1:00am on Sunday, the police forced their way into our house at Federal Housing Estate Phase 1, Bajabure. They jumped on us while we were in bed and pulled my husband out.

“They began to hit him with sticks, right there, as I looked on helplessly; with our five kids.

“I enquired as to what was the matter, but, they wouldn’t answer me. They dragged him to their vehicle and drove off.

“In the morning, we learnt he was taken to Doubeli police station. On getting there, we were told he had been taken to hospital because he developed an ailment.

“On getting there, we found him unconscious and, at about 4:50pm, he passed on.”

Meanwhile, hunters in the state staged a violent protest against Abdullahi’s killing.

They blocked all access roads leading in and out of Mubi roundabout, in the heart of Yola metropolis.