Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State Police command has confirmed the arrest and detention of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and five other officers within its command in connection to the death of a suspect in police custody.

One Abdullahi, a resident of Yola and a member of the Hunters Association of Nigeria, was said to have been picked up on Saturday night but he later died in police custody on Monday evening.

Othman Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Yola.

Othman said, the DPO of Doubeli police station and five Investigation Police Officers (IPOs), have been apprehended for questioning over the unexplained situation leading to the death of the suspect in police custody.

Othman said: “The Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, has ordered the arrest of the IPOs; they are here under detention; also the DPO of Doubeli has been replaced; he’s also here at the command.

“From preliminary investigation, the deceased was arrested in connection with car theft and was taken to Doubeli division for interrogation.

“In the course of the interrogation, the suspect showed symptoms of an element and was rushed to the specialist hospital where he gave up later. He had an unknown ailment.”

However, the family members of the deceased are accusing the police of breaking into his home and brutally killing him.

“They killed him and told us that Abdullahi fell down with epilepsy and they rushed him to hospital.”

Wife of the deceased, Husseina Abdullahi, tearfully explained that “my husband was murdered by the police. At about 1 am on Sunday, the police forced their way into our house at Federal Housing Estate Phase 1 Bajabure; they jumped on us in bed and pulled my husband out.

“They began to club him with sticks right there as I look helplessly with our five kids.

“I enquired to know about the matter, but they wouldn’t answer me. They drag him to their vehicle and drove off.

“In the morning, we learned he was taken to Double police station, on getting there, we were told he was taken to the hospital because he developed an ailment.

“Getting there at the hospital, we found him lying unconscious and at about 4:50 pm he passed on,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, hunters in the state have staged a violent protest against the alleged brutal murder of one of their members.

They blocked all access ways leading in and out of the Mubi roundabout in the heart of Yola metropolis.

Our correspondent learned, that a police officer was fatally injured as a result of the development.