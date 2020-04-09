The chief of staff to the president of Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested on Wednesday after hours of questioning in the capital, Kinshasa, into alleged misappropriation of funds.

Vital Kamerhe was questioned over his role following allegations of corruption in infrastructure projects that were under his docket during the first 100 days of President Félix Tshisekedi’s term last year.

He was driven to the city’s main prison, Makala prison, after questioning where he spent the night.

It is unclear whether charges will be pressed against him.

A spokesman for President Tshisekedi is quoted by AFP news agency as saying that “the president does not comment on the decisions of the justice system”.

The AFP reports that Mr Kamerhe’s supporters protested in his hometown, Bukavu, in eastern DR Congo and blocked the road outside his party headquarters.

Mr Kamerhe’s party Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) backed Mr Tshisekedi’s presidential bid in the December 2018 election.

(BBC)