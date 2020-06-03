Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested one Onunkwo Obinna Ifeanyi for allegedly killing a yet to be identified man with his vehicle along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the middle-aged man was killed when Onunkwo’s lost control of his vehicle and knocked him down.

He said that the corpse of the man has been deposited at a morgue for postmortem examination and preservation.

‘At about 10:10 pm, along Enugu Onitsha Road Ogidi, a MAZDA Jeep with registration number AKD 867 EH, driven by one Onunkwo Obinna Ifeanyi, ‘m’, of No. 6 Ezenwa Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State from Onitsha, heading to Awka, suddenly lost control and knocked a middle-aged man of about 40 years whose identity is not yet known, on the pedestrian lane. As a result, victim became unconscious.

‘Police operatives attached to Ogidi Division visited the scene and rushed victim to the hospital where he was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor on duty. Corpse deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and preservation.

‘Meanwhile, the driver was arrested and obstruction cleared to enable free flow of traffic in the area.

‘However, efforts to locate the relatives of the victim proved abortive since the accident. In view of the foregoing, the Command urged the public whose relations are missing and match the above description to report at Ogidi Police Station for possible identification and claiming of the victim, the police spokesman stated.