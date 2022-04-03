From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 55-year old suspected drug baron, Amadu Musa, has been arrested in Asaba by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested during a raid of the popular Ogbogonogo Market area by the command’s raider operatives.

During the raid, 436 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 30 packets of tramadol and some other illicit drugs were recovered.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest on Sunday, said investigation was still going on.

Edafe informed that ten suspected cultists were also arrested during a raid in Udu and Otu-Jeremi areas of the state.

According to him, 101 wraps of SK, four packs of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and 10mg of substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from the suspected cultists.

Besides, Edafe said a kidnapped victim was rescued by men of the command, adding that a member of the kidnap gang, James Michael a.k.a Biggy was arrested.

He explained that the victim whose identify he withheld, was kidnapped in Otor-Owhe, Isoko South Local Government Area on March 29, 2022 by a five-man gang operating in a blue Toyota Camry car.

Edafe stated that the victim was locked in the boot of the car, and moved from one location to the other.

He said the suspects were moving towards an isolated bush path in igbide within the locality on April 1 when the police received a distressed call.

“Consequently, the DPO Oleh Division, SP Paul Obaware swiftly mobilized and led a combined team of police/vigilante in search of the vehicle with a view to rescuing the victim and arresting the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums upon noticing that the police were closing up on them attempted to relocate the victim but were met with a stiff resistance from the police.

“One of the suspects named James Michael ‘m’ a.k.a Biggy aged 29 years that has been on the command’s wanted list was arrested while others escaped.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is among the syndicate that kidnapped a woman (name withheld) early this year in Oleh and also part of the syndicate that attacked policemen in Idu roundabout about two months ago,” he said.