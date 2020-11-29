Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it had arrested one of its officers whose rifle was seized by a mob, who suspected that he was drunk.

FCT Command police public relations officer, Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said already the arrested police officer has been subjected to psychological and medical evaluation.

Yusuf said: “Following the viral video of the ‘drunk policeman’ at CBN junction, the FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the police inspector shown in the video.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered that the police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.