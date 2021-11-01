From Gyang Bere, Jos

The embattled Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok, and 11 other members of the House were whisked out of the Assembly Complex by security operatives on Monday.

The security operatives were led by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, the DSS and Civil Defence Corps.

The state legislators were led into police vehicles from the House and driven to an undisclosed destination, Daily Sun has learnt.

Those who were taken include Speaker Abok, Minority Leader Peter Gyendeng, Deputy Minority Leader Philip Dasun; and Dalyop Fom, a member representing Jos South.

Others are Daniel Nanbolistic, member representing Langtang North Central; Pirglfa Tyem, member representing North North; Sochang Zintim, member representing Langtang South; Musa Aga, member representing Rukuba/Irigwe; Bala Fwangji, member representing Mangu South; and Hon Henry Longs, member representing Pankshin South.

Abok, who spoke to reporters as he was being led off, said he could not confirm whether they are under arrest, assuring that everything was under control.

‘I can’t say we are under arrest or not but I am sure we are safe. We will brief journalists at the appropriate time,’ the Speaker said hurriedly.

Daily Sun has learnt that the six members of the House who masterminded the impeachment of Abok, led by Majority Leader Daniel Nanlong and Hon Philip Dasun, agreed to resolve the issue.

A source told our reporter that State Governor Simon Lalong intervened in the leadership crisis at the State Assembly and requested that both Speaker bok and Yakubu Sanda step aside and allow the House to elect a new Speaker.

Commissioner of Police Ebuka said the House members are not under arrest and assured reporters of their safety.

Speaker Abok and supportive House members had on Monday morning stormed the State House of Assembly Complex for plenary.

Trouble ensued when six legislators and the new Speaker invaded the chamber and requested Abok to vacate the seat of the Speaker.

Thugs invaded the House through the exit route and broke into the chamber which attracted youths in support of Abok which led to the destruction of glasses and the entrance door before the intervention of the security operatives.

