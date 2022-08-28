By Christopher

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a fake Army Captain, Andy Teddy Edwards, 39, for armed robbery.

According to Lagos State Police Public Realations Officer, SP Bejamin Hundeyin,”the fake soldier, who posed as a modeling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and then rob them of their cars and valuables at gun point.

“He was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched after one of his victims,reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine, one POS machine with six SIM cards, two pairs of military camouflage uniform, one number plate – AFL 469 GD, in the suspect’s house.

“While investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. The suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation”.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi , assured the good people of Lagos State of the unwavering commitment of officers and men of the Command towards annihilation of crime and criminality in the state.