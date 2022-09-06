From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a child trafficking syndicate identified as Maureen Wechinwu, who claims to be a reverend sister.

Also, police have paraded 20 other suspects arrested in the state within August and September for various crimes in the state.

The police had based on intelligence arrested Maureen at her residence in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and rescued 15 children from her home.

Speaking, the Commissioner of police in the state, Friday Eboka, disclosed that the children rescued from the suspected trafficker were aged between seven and nine years, adding that the suspect would be prosecuted upon completion of investigations.

Eboka said preliminary investigations had shown that the children were picked from different parts of the South-South states and we’re being sold out people.

He said it took over 24 hours before the children were able to tell their experiences to the police, adding that they were being tortured and maybe hypnotized as well.

The CP said: “On the 3rd of September, 2022, Operation Restore Peace Personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, where a lady who claimed to be Rev. Sister Maureen Wechinwu ‘f’ aged 44yrs was arrested.

“Fifteen children were rescued, case transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation.

“Investigation revealed the following facts: Prosper Godwin (m) was abducted at Ikpazasia market in Bayelsa State on 31/10/2020, together with two others whom he does not know their whereabouts and was taken to the suspect.

“Later, he (Prosper) was sold to a woman at Lagos and subsequently returned back to the suspect. The parents Mr. and Mrs. Godwin Ododor have been contacted and they corroborated the statement of the child.”

He said further: “Queen Harry (f) was abducted at Ojukwu filed Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt at about 1900hrs, while on an errand with the elder sister. The mother, Mrs. Florence have been contacted and she corroborated the facts.

“Miracle John Ohiri (f) was abducted on 19/11/2021 at Ada-George Road, Port Harcourt, opposite Holy Rock Church, along with her mother and two siblings, who have not been seen till date. The father John Ohiri has been contacted for identification of the child, who corroborated her statement that he reported the incident at Rumuokpakani Police Station.

“Favour Edeze (f) was abducted at Creek Road Market Port Harcourt 29/04/2022 at about 1000hrs, while on errand. The father one Emeka Edeze has been contacted and identified his child and also confirmed the incident.

Chimele Obinna (f) was abducted on 24/04/2022 at Rumuodara/culvet Oroigwe, Port Harcourt, while seated in front of their house with her sister. The mother Glory Obinna was contacted and she stated that the incident was reported at Okporo Police Stattion.”

Eboka stated five parents have come and identified their children and that the police were yet to locate the parents of the remaining, calling in parents who lost their children to visit the command.

I’m a disgrace – suspected child trafficker

Maureen Wechinwu in an interview with journalists stated that she has become a disgrace to her people and to herself, insisting that she is not into trafficking.

Maureen said: “I run an ophange home with children of mad people. Fransisca Onyinyechi who was given birth to by a mad woman in Ogbogoro community market is one.

“I cannot say that I am a reverend sister now that I am a disgrace. But I believe I am earlier before now. I am of the Ladies of Victory Missionary Sisters. It is in England, a Foreign Congregation. I am the only Nigerian in it.

“Some of the children are mad people’s children. The others are brought to me by one Mr. Victor. Some times he comes with them in twos. One Miss Alice brought two to me. Alice said since I am a beginner that I should take them.

“Some times when victor brings children he will be demanding money. But due to the pressure on me sometimes I give N50,000, N60,000, and N100,000.

Victims’ mothers speak

Two women who had already identified their children at the police headquarters Rivers State expressed joy over the police operation that led to the rescue of their children.

Glory Onyia, mother of one of the rescued children disclosed that her child for missing five months ago, adding that the family has been in pain.

Onyia said: “My child got missing on April 22, 2022. He is an 8-year-old boy. I have been moving around from church to church. I even went to Okporo Police station to give reports.

“I am very happy. When he saw me he was very happy, shouting Mummy and everybody in our compound shouted when the police brought him. I went out and when I returned I did not see my child till night, I searched for him all around.”

Also, Nkechinyere Harry, said: “My daughter is Queen Harry, she is 9 years old. She was kidnapped at Miles one closed to Ojukwu field, I sent her to go to the market where they sell bole. I usually send her to go there to get yam peels for our goats.

“I sent her elder sister, she and her younger sister went. When they go there one man sent her elder on an errand, but as she returned from the errand she could not find her again. She returned to the house but could not find her.”