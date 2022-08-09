The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the arrest of a suspected fake soldier, Aliu Umar, around Ibeto village of Magama Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Abiodun, said on July 31, based on a tip-off that an individual who has been parading himself as a military officer was sighted along Ibeto area of Magama Magama Local Government Area of the state.

He said on receipt of this information, police operatives attached to Nasko division mobilised to the area and arrested the suspect.

He explained the that the suspect was arrested with the one Mercedes Benz marked BDG 300 TA, one NDA emblem, one military camouflage jungle hat and one military vest with belt.

Other items include one military face mask, two ropes, three SIM cards of different network providers and N700,000 cash.

He said that the suspect hails from Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski Magama Local Government Area of Kebbi.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect denied being a military officer, but claimed that what was found on him belonged to his brother who is a military officer serving at Warri, Delta.