From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has arrested a 24 year old fake soldier identified as Desmond Ikechukwu.

The suspect was arrested in a complete Army Uniform.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that the fake soldier was apprehended at Araromi area of Akure, the state capital.

Addressing newsmen, the state commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami said investigations showed that the suspect had been using the fake army uniform to intimidate members of the public and he confessed to have committed the offence.

The Commissioner said 20 other suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and defilement of a minor.

Salami said “at about 1400hrs, a team of detectives from Scorpion Squad on vehicular patrol along Araromi Area, Akure, Ondo State accosted one Desmond Ikechukwu, aged 24 in complete Army Uniform.

“Upon Interrogation, it was revealed that the said Desmond Ikechukwu is not a serving member of the Nigeria Army and did not belong to any of the Armed Forces.

“Investigation also showed that he has been using the uniform to intimidate members of the public as he impersonates the Army. On interrogation, he confessed he was never a soldier. He will soon be arraigned in court,” he added.