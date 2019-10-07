The Police in Niger have arrested a 40-year-old man, Samaila Shuaibu for allegedly torturing his six year-old son, Habibu to death.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, confirmed the arrest in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Usman said that a good Nigerian from Unguwar Tunga Maje in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, where the suspect resides, reported the matter to the police.

The commissioner alleged that Shuaibu was giving his late son extra mural at home but beat him to death because the deceased did not perform well.

He said that the suspect had admitted that he tortured the son and never knew it would lead to his death.

“We have since commenced investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner urged parents to desist from giving unnecessary punishment to children as those found doing that would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)