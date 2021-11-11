From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Police in Enugu have arrested 36-year-old Chidi Onyishi and 95-year-old Pastor

Okeke Eneokwor for allegedly killing seven-year-old Chimdalu Chidi, son of Onyishi for money ritual.

Police have also exhumed the decomposing corpse of the minor from a shallow grave at

a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.



One of the suspects and father of the deceased, Onyishi according to the Police had on October 22 reported that the same son was missing.

Confirming the incident this morning, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe (ASP) said the arrest was made possible following the receipt of reliable information.

He said, ”Following the receipt of credible information in an ongoing case of a missing child, Police Operatives attached to the Central Police Station (CPS) of Enugu State Command, on 06/11/2021 at about 1910hrs, arrested one Chidi Onyishi aged 36 (male), of Taylor Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu, for allegedly being responsible for the disappearance and murder for money ritual, of his 7 years old son, Chimdalu Chidi, whom he had also reported to the Police on 22/10/2021 as missing.

”Preliminary investigation reveals that he confessed to the crime and led Police Operatives to the arrest of one Pastor Okeke Eneokwor aged 95 (male), who is said to be blind and of Dental Avenue, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu; whom he fingered as an accomplice.

“He also led Police Operatives and medical team to a stream in Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave, after him and cohorts murdered and buried the child on 20/10/2021.”

Ndukwe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police Enugu State, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID Enugu to conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation that will lead to the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act.

The CP he said had also called on residents of the State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest Police Station.